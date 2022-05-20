NI Hungary is establishing a branch department at the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen

NI Hungary will establish a special educational and research organizational unit at the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen to assist in the training of Bsc and Msc students majoring in business informatics, engineering informatics, and program design informatics.

The American company also supported the construction of a new computer classroom with a donation of more than HUF 4 million.

The Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen has been cooperating with NI Hungary Kft in education and training development since 2007. With the establishment of the Outsourced Department of Information Technology and the opening of the NI classroom, the collaboration between the faculty and the company will be even closer, said a press conference on Thursday in connection with the launch of the department and the handover of the classroom.

András Hajdu, Dean of the Faculty of Informatics at the University of Debrecen, emphasized that the faculty strives to enter into agreements with its partners, including NI Hungary Kft.

The presence of NI is useful in several ways, as it plays a key role in the life of the faculty, enabling students to gain competitive knowledge in a credible way. In the future, we also plan to strengthen the link between research and development, which may include the teaching of data science and artificial intelligence subjects.

– added the dean of the Faculty of Informatics.

Róbert Hosszu, Managing Director of NI Hungary Kft. qualified young people are available in the region where IT is an important segment. In addition to theoretical knowledge, our specialists provide students with practical knowledge that they can immediately use in the labor market. The classroom now handed over also contributes to this. It is important to strengthen our relationship with the University of Debrecen, as knowledge accumulation will be a key issue for the future. At the same time, we provide students not only with knowledge, but also with an approach, and we support them in getting a job as effectively as possible, said the managing director of NI Hungary Kft.

According to Márton Ispány, Deputy Dean of Education at the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen, NI appears in the faculty’s training with knowledge that can only be provided by an industrial company.

NI needs IT professionals who, in addition to manufacturing, can contribute to other processes in the company, including research and development, and therefore teach subjects such as software development in an enterprise environment and career management. New subjects will also appear in the outsourced department, for example, you can get acquainted with the latest technologies related to data science.

– the deputy dean of education remarked.

László Bakó, NI’s IT section manager and head of NI’s Outsourced Information Technology Department, said that the company’s educational activities can actively contribute to the region’s educational goals and social responsibility.

In addition to the professional days, our internship program is also popular, as over-registration is regular, we can give ten students the opportunity every six months. Through our long-term internship program, almost anyone can find a job at the company after graduating. The current cooperation takes the joint work to a higher level

– underlined the head of the new outsourced department.

According to the agreement, NI’s Outsourced Information Technology Department will start operating in September 2022, with the aim of expanding the training portfolio and available knowledge, with several new courses planned to be launched in September. The new classroom, built on the third floor, was furnished with a total of HUF 4,620,275 from NI and will be used primarily by students majoring in business informatics, engineering informatics, and program design.

hirk.unideb.hu