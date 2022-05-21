Tram and Car Collided on Tram Line 2

The affected section of Thomas Mann street has been closed for the duration of the site investigation, and replacement buses run from the DAB headquarters.

A car collided with a tram in Debrecen, at the intersection of Thomas Mann street and Bólyai street, at the DAB headquarters.

Only the driver was in the car, while about thirty were traveling on the tram. In addition to the professional firefighters from Debrecen, the partner authorities also arrived on the scene, working with a complete roadblock. The accident also affects the traffic of trams 2 – said DKV Zrt.

During the police scene investigation, trams 2 run between Nagyállomás and the DAB headquarters. The buses carry passengers between the DAB headquarters and Doberdó street stops.

Route of the buses: DAB headquarters – Mikszáth Kálmán street – Békessy Béla street – Böszörményi road – Doberdó street – Kartács street – Mikszáth Kálmán street – DAB headquarters

Line 2 can only be reached by transfer. The line ticket validated at the start of the trip is still valid after the transfers, but it must be validated on all vehicles.

dehir.hu