Two bus stops in Debrecen will be relocated for two months

Bácsi Éva

Five minor buses will be affected by this minor change.

Road construction works are being carried out on the University Avenue, therefore the stops on the University Avenue and the Honvéd Street stops in the direction of Mester Street will be closed from the start of the operation on Friday, June 10, 2022, until the close of operation on Friday, August 19, 2022.

During the works, buses 10, 10A, 10Y, 13, and 33 in the direction of the Grand Station / Segner Square will stop at the temporary stop 50-50 meters ahead.

 

