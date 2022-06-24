All primary school students receive free admission to the Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on All primary school students receive free admission to the Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

After the ringing and the awarding of the certificate, the Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park warmly congratulates all the students after this school year and is pleased to announce that in recognition of their efforts and achievements, they will present them with a gift of a summer start-up experience.

In June, the institution will provide a one-time amusement park entry for all elementary school students and a one-time zoo entry for students who complete the school year with excellent results. To take advantage of the discount, you must present the original, a copy of the child’s end-of-year certificate, or a digital version of the Crete mobile app at the checkout.

The Park wants an unforgettable holiday for all students during the summer break, and it is hoped that this year many of them will be able to recharge under the trees of the Great Forest, whether during zoo camps until the end of August, Friday night walks or nightlife park events. Gergely Sándor Nagy managing director.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

The child tossed a stork in the bird park in Hortobágy, according to his mother he “just wanted good”

Bácsi Éva

All primary school students receive free admission to the Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

Bácsi Éva

The energy modernization of the Arany János Kindergarten in Debrecen has been completed

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *