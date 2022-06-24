All primary school students receive free admission to the Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

After the ringing and the awarding of the certificate, the Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park warmly congratulates all the students after this school year and is pleased to announce that in recognition of their efforts and achievements, they will present them with a gift of a summer start-up experience.

In June, the institution will provide a one-time amusement park entry for all elementary school students and a one-time zoo entry for students who complete the school year with excellent results. To take advantage of the discount, you must present the original, a copy of the child’s end-of-year certificate, or a digital version of the Crete mobile app at the checkout.

The Park wants an unforgettable holiday for all students during the summer break, and it is hoped that this year many of them will be able to recharge under the trees of the Great Forest, whether during zoo camps until the end of August, Friday night walks or nightlife park events. Gergely Sándor Nagy managing director.

debreceninap.hu