DKV Zrt. informs passengers that a tree fell on the tracks on tram line 1 as a result of the stormy weather.

During the tree-cutting works, passengers will be transported between Kálvin square and the University by replacement buses instead of trams. Tram replacement buses transport passengers between Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János street) – University – Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János street).

DKV Facebook