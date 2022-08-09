A cactus exhibition opens in Debrecen during the carnival week

Local News
Bácsi Éva

In connection with the flower carnival, the Debrecen Zoo and Botanical Garden’s long-standing seasonal plant exhibition will open its doors again next week, which will introduce the general public to the world of cacti and other succulents up close. In addition to the beautiful rarities on display, the event organized jointly with the Public Association of Hungarian Juicy Collectors and the Botanical Garden of the University of Debrecen also offers fair and expert advice.

The program of the carnival week between August 17 and 21 can be visited free of charge during the institution’s normal opening hours, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the exotic Africa Flight.

 

debreceninap.hu

