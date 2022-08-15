The traffic of Debrecen trams is changing due to the Flower Carnival accompanying events

Due to the accompanying events of the Debrecen Flower Carnival, the traffic of trams 1 and 2 will change between August 16 and August 19, 2022, DKV announced.

Dates of Kossuth square events:

– Tamás Horváth concert: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

– Magashegyi Underground concert: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

– Punnany Massif concert: Thursday, August 18, 2022, between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

– Miklós Fenyő concert: Friday, August 19, 2022, between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The traffic schedule of the trams during the events:

Common section:

Grand Station – City Hall – Grand Station

Tram 1:

Kálvin tér – University – Kálvin tér

Tram 2:

Kálvin tér – Doberdó utca – Kálvint tér

The attention of passengers was also drawn to the fact that tram services are suspended between the Városháza and Kálvin tér stops. The line ticket redeemed at the start of the journey is also valid after the transfer, but it must be validated on both vehicles.

debreceninap.hu