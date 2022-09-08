Bus service from Debrecen will be running on a diversion route due to a street party

A street party is being held on Szabó Lőrinc Street, which also affects bus traffic. During the event, the section of Szabó Lőrinc utca between Akadémia utca and Babits Mihály utca will be closed from 17:00 on Friday, September 9, 2022, until 12:00 on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Therefore, bus 14 runs on a diversion route in the direction of both termini.

The diversion route of bus 14 in the direction of Rugó utca:

Original route – Csigekert street – Füredi street – Böszörményi street – Akadémia street – Szabó Lőrinc street – original route

Missing stop: Szabó Lőrinc utca

The diversion route of bus 14 in the direction of Nagyállomás:

Original route – Szabó Lőrinc utca – Akadémia utca – Böszörményi út – Füredi út – Csigekert utca – original route

Missing stop: Szabó Lőrinc utca

The buses in the direction of both termini stop at the Honvéd Középskola, Füredi út/Füredi kapu and Kertváros stops on the diversion route.

DKV