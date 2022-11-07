The BMW that will be manufactured in Debrecen will soon be presented

The BMW that will be manufactured at the Debrecen factory will make its debut at the CES electronics fair in Las Vegas – reports MotorAuthority

The new car is already based on the so-called Neue Klasse platform, which will also be used in the Hungarian factory.

Neue Klasse was developed by engineers for electric drivetrains. This platform makes it possible to design models with different wheelbases for it, which gives the opportunity to use bodies with different looks. It is true that the platform was developed for electric cars, but it will also be possible to build hydrogen fuel cell cars on it – the magazine reports.

BMW’s sixth-generation electric drive is built into the cars. In these sections, cylindrical cells will be used in the batteries instead of the current prismatic cells. The change is expected to provide a 30 percent longer range than current energy storage devices.