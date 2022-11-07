Great news: the little girl from Debrecen has been cured of leukemia

A few months ago, we introduced Annácska, who lives in Debrecen-Bánk, who had to fight the biggest battle of her life when she was only seven years old: she got leukemia.

The case of the little girl was taken up by the Tündérkör Foundation, and the good news has now arrived from them: Annácska has officially recovered from the serious illness.

The foundation also published a video about their little protégé, see how much joy there was in the oncology and hematology department of the Debrecen Clinic:

