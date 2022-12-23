A light train has arrived in Debrecen

During the festive period, the decorated locomotive V43 will be visible on almost all electrified main lines of the country, which will make its first trip on Thursday evening on the Budapest-Záhony line, passing through Cegléd, Szolnok, Debrecen, and Nyíregyháza, according to the MÁV communications directorate.

According to the announcement, the locomotive is decorated with a 350-meter-long string of lights consisting of 3,500 LEDs. The current daily route of “Fény Szili” will be available on the page below.

Regarding the history of the locomotive, MÁV recalled that with the spread of electrification, it became necessary to build a large series of electric locomotives.

In 1960, they continued, the license of a silicon rectifier locomotive (from which it got its name) started the career of Szilik, which has continued ever since.

The first seven locomotives were manufactured in Essen, Germany, but the locomotive with track number V43 1008 was already manufactured in Budapest, Hungary. The electrical part of the locomotives was manufactured by Ganz Electricity Works and the vehicle structural parts by Ganz-MÁVAG. Between 1963 and 1982, nearly 400 locomotives were put into operation. In the course of time, they underwent several renovations and transformations, which is how the 2000 Papagáj and the 3000 Cirmos Szilik were created, the communique states. The MÁV also reported that this year it is possible to travel with light trains not only on major railway lines.

During the winter break, the Children’s Railway awaits its passengers every day, where two decorated railway carriages provide a festive atmosphere. One of them also received external lighting, so it runs on the rails like a real light car. The uniquely decorated Christmas cars will run every day until the end of the winter break: you can usually travel with these cozy vehicles in the traditional passenger trains announced in the timetable, which depart from the terminus every hour, they wrote.

According to the announcement, MÁV-START launched the Light Train on the Balatonfenyves light railway as well. The special lighted vehicles can be used on both lines until January 3rd.

