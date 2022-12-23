The air quality in Debrecen is dangerous

The air quality has become dangerous in eleven settlements, according to the data of the map showing the previous day’s measurements published by the National Center for Public Health (NNK).

The air is dangerous in Dunaújváros, Eger, Kazincbarcik, Kecskemét, Nyíregyháza, Pécs, Putnok, Sajószentpéter, Százhalombatta, Vác, and Várpalota.

As a consequence of the dangerous air quality, respiratory irritation, coughing, eye irritation, and tearing may be experienced in the short term, the symptoms of people suffering from chronic respiratory diseases may worsen, and the risk of developing respiratory infections increases – they wrote.

The air is unhealthy in Budapest, Veszprém, Székesfehérvár, Győr, Tatabánya, Szeged, Tököl, Esztergom, Salgótarján, Miskolc, Debrecen, Oszlár and Hernádszurdok.

The NNK recommends that people belonging to sensitive population groups – children, people suffering from chronic respiratory or cardiovascular diseases, the elderly, and pregnant mothers – spend as little time as possible outdoors in settlements classified as unhealthy and dangerous.

