A young man from Debrecen tried to mislead the firefighters on the phone

“There’s a fire! ……..”Help, there’s a fire!” a young man reported these words to the central emergency call center on October 12, 2022, around 10 a.m. – the police reported on its website.

The whistleblower did not give his name or location and then became unreachable. In the center, the positioning was carried out and the approximate position of the caller was determined. The firefighters went out to the restricted street in Debrecen, where they did not have to put out the fire because the report had no basis in reality.

The officers of the Debrecen Police Department meticulously identified the caller, despite the fact that the call came from a phone without a SIM card. On December 14, 2022, the juvenile boy was questioned in the presence of his legal representative for the offense of false reporting, but he did not give an explanation for his actions.

The use of emergency numbers for purposes other than their intended purpose and false reporting are also considered to be violations of the rules and may result in suspension or the payment of a fine. Unjustified calls can overload the system, endangering the lives of those who really need the help of the police, emergency services, or disaster management.