The customer service of DV Parking operates with extended opening hours

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The customer service of DV Parking operates with extended opening hours

The customer service of DV Parking Kft. is waiting for customers with extended opening hours at the beginning of January 2023, the company announced.

In the new year, they are open from January 2nd to January 5th, Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and on Friday, January 6th, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Extended opening hours will be in effect on Monday, January 9, 2023. On this day as well, customers are expected between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. After that, the original opening hours will be restored. Customer service will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

 

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Yvett Frank

Related Posts

Caution, falling plaster in downtown Debrecen!

Bácsi Éva

The customer service of DV Parking operates with extended opening hours

Bácsi Éva

A little boy became the first baby of 2023 in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *