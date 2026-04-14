Off-duty police officer helps rescue family from burning house in Debrecen

A quick response by an off-duty police officer helped save a family from a burning house in Debrecen on Sunday evening, according to the Hajdú-Bihar County Police.

The officer was having dinner at home in his free time when he noticed thick smoke rising from a nearby property after looking out of his window. Recognizing the potential danger, he immediately got into his car and rushed to the scene, where it became clear that a family home was on fire.

He was soon joined by two others: fellow off-duty volunteer firefighter Gábor Hegedűs and a civilian resident. The three men quickly entered the courtyard, safely escorted the family out of the building, and shut off the gas supply to prevent further danger.

Thanks to their fast reaction and coordinated action, no injuries were reported. Authorities praised the trio for their quick thinking, decisive intervention, and life-saving efforts in an emergency situation.

Photo: Hajdú-Bihar County Police