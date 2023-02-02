The residents of Debrecen will receive personal assistance in registering for the free residential LED replacement program

More than three thousand people have already registered for the free LED exchange program in Debrecen, which can be applied for until February 28 on the ledcsere.hu website.

Participating in the program requires a residential address in Debrecen and a registration process, and households can get free LED bulbs depending on their energy consumption.

If someone does not have Internet service, an e-mail address, or is stuck in registration, they can contact the customer service of DV Parking Kft. (Malompark II. Füredi út 27. 1st floor).

The customer service will provide assistance with registration during opening hours from February 1 to 28 (Monday to Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

During the personal registration, you need a monthly electricity bill, an identity card, and the residential address card.

Applicants can request bulbs for two types of sockets. LEDs corresponding to the old 100, 75, 60, and 40W power for the E 27 type (thick) socket, and LEDs corresponding to the old 60 and 40W power for the E 14 (thinner) socket.

An average Hungarian household has nearly 20 light bulbs, and the cost of lighting accounts for approximately 30 percent of the total electricity costs.

The residential LED exchange program is being realized thanks to the cooperation of the municipality and CYEB Energiamegoldások Kft., and the LED bulbs are planned to be handed over at the Kölcsey Center in the first half of April.

Debrecen City Hall