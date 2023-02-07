On Valentine’s Day, people can peek into the bedroom secrets of the residents of the Zoo Debrecen

On February 14, St. Valentine’s Day, animal lovers will have a unique evening experience at the Debrecen zoo, where, in keeping with the tradition started last year, they will have the opportunity to take a peek into the adventurous love lives of the residents on an exclusive guided walk.

According to the statement of the managing director Dr. Sándor Gergely Nagy, in the magic of this romantic evening, those interested can learn about the mysterious nightlife and bedroom secrets of the most special animals in addition to interactive programs and hot drinks and snacks. They can find out, for example, which is the park’s oldest married couple, but which has maintained an intimate relationship to this day, based on which criteria the Pope-eyed penguins choose a partner, or which species the caretakers have and how they are preparing for the upcoming wedding.

A limited number of tickets for the one-and-a-half to two-hour walk starting at 5:00 p.m. from the main entrance and exclusively for those over 18 years old are available: 30 can be purchased online in advance at a unit price of HUF 4,200, and another 10 on site for HUF 4,500 per person.

On this upcoming special occasion, the park is also offering to the attention of lovers its many great gifts of experience and objects, with which we can make Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable for our beloved, and at the same time we can support the noble cause of nature conservation – whether it is a ticket bought as a gift or a new type, unlimited about an annual pass that holds adventures, the symbolic adoption of a chosen resident, or a heartfelt gift.

