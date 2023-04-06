Easter is approaching with a surprise – it started snowing in Debrecen on April 6

Weather forecasters expected snow in Hajdú-Bihar county for Thursday afternoon. According to reports, more significant snowfall is expected on this day. It didn’t even have to wait until the afternoon, the snow started falling in Debrecen in the morning.

According to the promise of Magyar Közút, the necessary snow removal and de-skid work will be carried out in the affected areas, but drivers are asked to pay extra attention.

According to the announcement of Magyar Közút, the snowfall may last until Friday.

They also announced that, based on the forecasts, the machines that can be used during winter work have been put back into the “line of battle” in the affected areas, so that in the coming days, they will continuously carry out the necessary snow removal and de-skid work in 12-hour shifts.

For those who are not deterred by the snow, it is worth checking out what programs await the people of Debrecen during the Easter long weekend.

