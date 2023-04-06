CATL financed the food parcels distributed in Debrecen with 7,000 euros

On April 5, the Debrecen Charitable Board handed over packages containing durable food to needy families. CATL, which is behind the battery factory in Debrecen, has given 7,000 euros as support, the municipality of Debrecen hastened to emphasize in its statement.

The information also shows that CATL was the main sponsor with 7,000 euros, but there were others as well. A total of 500 packages, worth approximately HUF 6,500 each, were distributed from the collected money.

At the handover on April 5, Éva Juhász Rózsahegyiné, the president of the Debrecen Charitable Board, said, among other things: Debrecen tries to help families in need, primarily in connection with Christmas and Easter, and of course also during the year. The charitable body can do this if it can count on the support of the companies operating in the city, with which it has either maintained a good relationship for a long time or has recently established a relationship.

They find that it is important for businesses not only to create jobs in Debrecen but also to help the everyday life of the city’s needy citizens. Éva Juhász from Rózsahegyiné thanked CATL for helping with the Easter-spring package delivery as the main sponsor.

A leader of CATL in Debrecen stated: it is important that people can live in a healthy environment

Balázs Szilágyi, CATL’s head of public affairs, said in his speech that CATL is a company that works worldwide to eliminate the smoking chimneys of power plants and the smoking exhausts of cars. The company – wherever it is present, including in Debrecen – also wants to contribute to people being able to live in a healthy environment.

They pay particular attention to those who, as needy, ask for help to improve their living conditions. They are also looking for partners here in Debrecen for this helping activity. They were very happy to find the charitable body with which they were able to implement this assistance together, and together they can contribute to the worthy celebration of Easter for those who need help in this. As Balázs Szilágyi emphasized, CATL can be counted on in the future.

