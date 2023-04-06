The integrated Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Clinic started its operation

As part of the Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Clinic, the Central Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Department of the Gyula Kenézy Campus will continue its activities from the first of April. The integrated clinic created in this way will operate in the future at two locations, according to uniform management and professional principles.



The University of Debrecen Clinical Center has reached another important stage in its integration that began more than two years ago. The integrated Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Clinic was established on April 1st.

Operation at two clinical sites, but based on unified professional management and a jointly developed protocol system, provide an excellent future opportunity to further improve the quality of patient care and patient satisfaction, to create a unified mid- and long-term development strategy of the clinic, education closely related to patient care and research for the more dynamic development of activity than before

– said Zoltán Szabó, president of the UD Clinical Center.

The staff of the Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Clinic provides pain relief for surgical interventions and anesthesia in accordance with the needs of all clinics of the Clinical Center, as well as provides intensive care in the intensive care units of the surgical professions. From the first of April, the Central Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Department of the Gyula Kenézy Campus has been operating as part of the clinic.

With the integration, a patient care unit, teaching and scientific research workshop was created at two sites under unified management. Our trained colleagues on both clinical campuses provide anesthesia and intensive care at the highest professional level, and we have the most modern instruments and tools at our disposal for our work

– explained Béla Fülesdi, director of the integrated Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Clinic.

The institution’s specialists provide the anesthesiology and intensive care professional background at the Gyula Kenézy Campus, among other things, for trauma care and interventions performed in the one-day surgery center. On the Nagyerdei Campus, for example, they participate in the anesthesiology and intensive care of burn, heart, chest, and pediatric surgery with a regional profile, and in pediatric neurosurgery with a national profile.

In the future, it will be a big common challenge to create the anesthesiology professional background of the national spine medicine profile being introduced at the neurosurgery clinic, as well as the pain therapy background of oncology care. It is important to highlight that the clinic is the most active in donor care in the country, and we are also one of the leading domestic institutions in anesthesiology research

– stressed Professor Béla Fülesdi.

At the Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Clinic, they ensure high-level professional work and the introduction of new treatment methods through continuous training and further training of the staff.

As a regional professional training center, we regularly hold advanced training courses for doctors in the region, but there are diagnostic and therapeutic interventions that we teach our colleagues nationally. These include, among others, thyroid and carotid artery surgeries performed under local anesthesia, and the neurosurgery intensive care unit has become a national training center in neurosonology and ultrasound examination of cerebral vessels

– the clinic director pointed out.

After the integration, more than 110 doctors and 170 specialists participate in the patient care, educational and scientific activities of the Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Clinic.

unideb.hu