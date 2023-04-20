Career day: the people of Debrecen can get to know German companies

The Debrecen German Cultural Forum organizes programs related to the national Wunderbar Festival again this year. One of the most popular of these is the “German Career Day” organized for more than 600 Debrecen students.

At the event, students can get information about the city’s German-language educational-cultural-economic relations, meet representatives of German companies operating in Debrecen, and get to know the actors involved in German relations.

German Career Day in Debrecen – April 20, 2023.

The program:

08:30 – 08:40 – Lajos Barcsa, deputy mayor of the city of Debrecen, gives his greetings

08:40 – 08:50 – Debrecen BSC Round Table

08:50 – 09:00 – Transcosmos Hungary Kft.

09:00 – 09:10 – FAG Hungary Kft. – Schaeffler Group

09:10 – 09:20 – Manz Hungary Kft

09:20 – 09:30 – Krones Hungary Kft.

09:30 – 09:40 – Diehl Aviation Hungary Kft.

09:40 – 09:50 – Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions

09:50 – 10:00 – British Telecommunications