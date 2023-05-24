DKV launched three new night bus services

“In order to serve parents’ comments and weekend travel needs even more fully”, DKV Zrt started new night bus services with numbers 92, 93 and 94.

According to the company’s announcement, their goal is to ensure that all young people arrive home safely even at night.

Route 92 in the direction of the eastern part of the city departs from Doberdó Street at 00:30 and 01:30 through the city center. Bus 93 also goes to the city center, but it travels in the direction of the western part of the city. It departs from the Grand Station at 00:45 and 01:45. Flight 94 in the direction of Józsa departs from the Nagyállómás through the city center at 00:30 and 01:30.

Passengers are transported by environmentally friendly Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric buses on night flights. The night buses only run on Saturdays and Sundays at dawn, DKV announced.