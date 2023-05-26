Children’s Day opening weekend at Aquaticum

The Debrecen bath complex is preparing a lot of programs for the upcoming Pentecost long weekend, especially for children.

Our youngest members of the family are treated to a concert, creative activities, and a water battle on the occasion of Children’s Day, but the adults won’t be bored during the three-day weekend either if they decide on the water programs.

Programs of the Aquaticum Strand long weekend:

May 27, 2023 (Saturday)

Campus Radio Beach 9:00-18:00

Live radio broadcast from the pool, with 10 presenters, 10 invited guests and a whole day’s prize draw. (cinema, theater, concert, sports event tickets, souvenirs)

Kíváncsi Katica fairy tale band concert 11:00 – 12:00

Glitter body painting and creative session 13:00-16:00

Waterproof glitter body paint with countless patterns and the Aquaticum logo. In the creative crafts corner, children can make a souvenir, a figure that can be pulled on a straw, and a sim leather with the Aquaticum logo from waterproof material.

Children’s Day Pancha party 13:30 – 17:00

Aqua Elf Party

Aqua Zumba kids

Water battle: dwarves and giants fight for prizes in the pool: Rowing competition, Who will be the King of Peca?, Frog swimming competition, Pirates, go to the uninhabited island! – skill water games

In our creative corner, we make a Bubu elephant memory book, a pinwheel, and a unique animal straw.

Aquafitness

May 28, 2023 (Sunday)

29 May 2023 (Monday)

