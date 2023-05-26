This is how the buses travel during the Debrecen Drive

Big Forrest hosts May 26-28, 2023. between Debrecen Drive, which is the largest car and vehicle industry parade in the eastern region.

DKV Debreceni Közlekedesi Zrt will participate as an exhibitor in the series of events in 2023. The company also informed about the change in traffic regulations.

In order to run the programs smoothly, the section of Nagyerdei körút between Pallagi út and Ady Endre út will be closed. During the road closure, from the start of operations on Friday, May 26, 2023 until the closure of operations on Sunday, May 28, 2023, buses 16, 22, 22Y, 24 and 24Y will be running on a diversion route.

service diversion route:

Bus 16:

In the direction of the Pharmaceutical Factory:

After the Baksay Sándor utca stop, bus number 16 continues straight in the direction of the University, after which it travels on the Nagyerdei körút-Pallagi út diversion route.

In the direction of the Grand Station:

Route 16 turns right after the Szociális Otthon stop in the direction of the Clinics, then travels on the Nagyerdei körút-Hadházi út diversion route. Bus 16 continues on the original route after the Hadházi út 92 stop.

Bus number 22

After the Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus stop, route 22 turns back at the Pallagi út roundabout, and then runs on the Nagyerdei körút – Hadházi út – Benczúr Gyula utca – Köztemető, main gate diversion route. Bus 22 continues on its original route after the Köztemető, main gate stop.

Bus 22Y

After the Szociális Otthon stop, the 22Y route runs on the diversion route Nagyerdei körút – Hadházi út – Benczúr Gyula utca – Köztemető, main gate. The 22Y bus continues on its original route after the Köztemető, main gate stop.

Bus number 24

After the Köztemető, main gate stop, route 24 runs on the diversion route Benczúr Gyula utca – Hadházi út – Nagyerdei körút (towards the University) – Clinics. Bus 24 turns back at the Pallagi út roundabout, then continues on its original route after the Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus stop.

Bus 24Y

After the Köztemető, main gate stop, the 24Y bus runs on the diversion route Benczúr Gyula utca – Hadházi út – Nagyerdei körút (towards the University) – Pallagi út. Route 24Y continues on its original route after the Social Home stop.

Due to the route change, no bus stop will be missed, therefore the buses will not stop at the bus stops on the diversion route.