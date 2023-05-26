Pentecost Sunday food distribution in Debrecen

The Debrecen Women’s Public Life Association of Kéretlen Figyelem welcomes the people of Debrecen with a difficult fate, at the usual free food distribution, on the last Sunday of the month.



We invite our friends with a difficult fate to visit us on May 28, 2023 (Sunday) between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Debrecen, Petőfi tér, area in front of the underpass

We would like to inform you that we can provide a pre-boxed hot meal for a total of 150 people.

The menu, according to the previous request, will be stuffed cabbage with fresh bread.

On the occasion of International Children’s Day, children who come with their parents can participate in a raffle!

Here in our region, many thousands are waiting for a helping hand, a human word, they want to live a life worthy of a human being. We invite everyone who wants to help, with both hands or financial support.

We are also waiting for donations from the residents of Debrecen, primarily SUSTAINABLE FOOD –in unlimited quantities—fruit, potatoes, oil, and cleaning products. We expect sweets, books, and toys for the children.

We are convinced that we cannot be indifferent to those who are not on the sunny side of life, who, through no fault of their own or without, fight a daily struggle to stay afloat.

We respectfully invite the staff of the editorial office to the distribution of food. We thank you in advance for your help in informing the public.

The photo was taken at last year’s Children’s Day food distribution.

Ibolya Tukorané Kádár

the head of the association