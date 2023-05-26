The people of Debrecen are invited to Dósa Nádor Square for an interactive concert

The installation called ‘Papírkenu’ (Paper canoe) in Dósa Nádor tér, handed over on May 23, immediately awaits interested parties with a program. Every week on Tuesdays and Fridays at 4:30 p.m., visitors can already see the show today (May 26).

György Reschofsky starts ‘Papírkenu’s’ programs, as he gives an exciting and interesting interactive concert for both adults and children until 5:30 p.m., during which the families of Debrecen can sing, play, and learn song lyrics.

Vojtina’s Puppet Theater installation can also be viewed during the day, the organizers also welcome children, who have playful tasks for them.