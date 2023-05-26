The court sentenced the driver who almost hit a police officer in Debrecen to 11 years in prison

The case of the man who was charged by the Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of violence against an official, the crime of endangering the road and the offense of driving while intoxicated ended with a verdict at the Debrecen District Court.

On February 8, 2022, the defendant, a violent repeat offender, fled from the police in his car while intoxicated and did not stop despite repeated police warnings. During the escape, the defendant drove his vehicle at high speed towards one of the police officers who intended to stop him, who avoided being hit by the defendant by jumping from the car towards the barrier of the four-lane road.

The District Court of Debrecen declared the man guilty in accordance with the prosecutor’s indictment, so he was sentenced to 11 years of imprisonment, 10 years of prohibition from public affairs and 7 years of prohibition from driving. The court also found that since the accused is a violent repeat offender, he cannot be released on parole.

The prosecution took note of the court’s verdict, while the defendant and his lawyer filed an appeal against it, primarily for acquittal and secondarily for mitigation.

(Debrecen District Court)