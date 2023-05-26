Fabulous decorations at the Pediatric Clinic

Wall paintings depicting characters and stories from Hungarian folk tales now decorate the wall of the X-ray room of the Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. Folktale motifs can help children feel at home during the examination, writes unideb.hu.



As part of community service, students of the Károly Károly Art High School created the decoration in the X-ray room in the Pediatric Clinic building of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

The pictures on the walls depict the typical characters and stories of Hungarian folk tales. The aim of the clinic with the creations was to relieve the anxiety of the children examined in the room so that the little patients could feel at home in a more homely environment.

From planning to execution, the entire work was done by the students of the vocational high school, the motifs were made with the contribution of Ferenc Mikulás, the founder of the Kecskemét Cartoon Studio.