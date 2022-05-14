A married couple and an old friend of the woman, Anna, whose existence was a mystery to the man. We witness the beginning of a love triangle, and at the same time start a strange but exciting trip deep down the personalities of Kate, Anna and Deeley.

Date: Monday (16th May) 7:00 pm

Venue: Studio 111 – University of Debrecen – Main Building – Institute of English and American Studies

Program: Harold Pinter: Old Times by IEAS Theatre and Drama, DESZínház and BIKSZ – Bán Imre Kultúratudományi Szakkollégium

Evoking the past leads the three people to discover that what they thought about the truth is only what they had convinced themselves to believe in, twenty years ago. Going deeper down we lose even the silhouettes of who’s who, but as Pinter put it: “A thing is not necessarily either true or false; it can be both true and false.” The final question is: who’s going to be odd man out?

Deeley – Dávid Nagy

Kate – Tatai Dóra Klára

Anna – Blanka Businszki

Directed by Zsigmond Lakó

Running time: 70min