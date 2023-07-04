10 new buses are in service in Debrecen – picture gallery

DKV Zrt’s fleet replacement program until the end of 2024 is progressing according to the schedule – the company informed our portal. As it is written, after the previously handed over vehicles, on July 1, 2023, another 10 individual Mercedes-Benz Conecto buses will enter the market.

The fleet replacement began on January 3, 2022, with the introduction of 30 individual low-entry Mercedes-Benz Reform and 4 low-floor, articulated Mercedes-Benz Conecto vehicles. In the last year and a half, the above was followed by another 6 articulated Conecto and 19 solo Conecto buses, all of which are completely low-floor.

In addition, last August, the fleet was expanded with 12 Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric buses. The vehicle fleet was last updated in April 2023. With the handover on June 30, 2023, the Company will modernize its vehicles with another 10 solo buses. A total of 39 Mercedes-Benz Conecto solo buses will arrive in Debrecen this year, the last 10 are expected to be taken over by DKV Zrt in the fall.

The three-door, 12-meter buses, powered by a EURO6 diesel engine, are air-conditioned, equipped with Free WiFi and an external-internal acoustic passenger information system. They have a spacious interior, 80 standing and 27 seats. After the new vehicles are put into service, the solo Volvo buses will gradually be phased out of public transport, thereby further reducing emissions in our city.

Next year, another 40 articulated buses of the Mercedes-Benz Conecto type will be on the market, so that by the end of 2024, local bus traffic will be represented by a fleet of vehicles of the same make only.