Due to road construction works, the bus stop on Cseresznye street in the direction of Széna square will be closed from Monday (24th July) until Sunday (6th August).

During the works, buses number 15 and number 18, as well as night buses number 92, will stop at the temporary bus stop: 30 metres further back, DKV Zrt has reported.

