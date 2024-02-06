This dog from Debrecen is still mourning its owners who died in a fire

The Puli Animal Protection Association recently shared the sad story of Lucky, an orphaned dog from Debrecen, on its social media page.

They recall that the 11-year-old Fox mix had been known for a long time, Lucky was a loyal companion of a homeless couple. Passers-by could often meet them in the catchment area of the Nagyállómás-Tégláskert.

The dog’s owners, Erzsi and Józsi, died in a fire three weeks ago in Debrecen. They had been living in a small ramshackle house for years, but Lucky was the apple of their eyes, they would never part with him.

The loyal dog visited the lawn care facility, from which it was only possible to get him out after paying a larger sum. But it was necessary because he cried horribly for its owners.

Then tragedy struck, Erzsi and Józsi’s house burned down in January, and the dog’s owners died as a result of the fire. Lucky was thrown out of the house by the man who lived with the deceased couple at the last moment – the dog would not have left them there on their own.

The animal is currently in need of medical care, but what’s worse is that its soul is in ruins. He has serious separation anxiety, so he practically cannot be left alone. The association is looking for a loving owner for Lucky, and can support the dog’s treatments if you want to help him:

Telephone Adhat line: 13600/47 ext

The amount of support: HUF 500 / call or SMS

Tax number: 18295373-1-09

Account number: 11738015 20002987 00000000 (Lucky)

IBAN number: HU76 11738015 20002987 00000000

SWIFT code: OTPVHUHB

(Debreceni Nap)