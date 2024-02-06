The habits and needs of young people in Debrecen are assessed

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The habits and needs of young people in Debrecen are assessed

Students from thirteen schools participated in the Erasmus+ student forum at the DEMKI Youth Center. A questionnaire will be prepared based on the opinions of young people.

A representative survey is being prepared as part of the Erasmus+ Program. The main objective is that the voice of young people reaches the decision-makers in supporting youth participation activities.

The 14- to 30-year-old age group will participate in the urban youth research, among other things, it examines cultural needs, leisure habits, education and the issues of staying in one’s place. Experts collected questions on the forum.

We want to get a comprehensive, horizontal picture of young people and based on this, we will be able to create action plans, action programs, action plans, projects

– said Imre Enyedi, the youth representative of the municipality.

Deputy Mayor István Puskás was also present at the event.

(debrecen.hu)

Photos: János Miskolczi

