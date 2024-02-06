A traditional pig-killing is organized in Debrecen

Those interested are invited to a traditional pig-killing at the Egyháztáj Fair on February 10. On Saturday, shoppers can buy sausages, which are prepared by the pastors and presbyters of the Great Reformed Church of Debrecen.

The producer’s market with the widest range of products in the city, the Egyháztáji vásár, opens its doors on the third Saturday of every month at 8 a.m. in the courtyard of the Nagytemplomi Gyülekezeti Központ, Leány utca 2-4. under.

Primary producers and small producers from Debrecen and its surroundings offer the best of their own produced and made port. Cheese, freshly baked goods, dry pasta, smoked meats, jams, syrups, coffee, chili, honey, cider vinegar, handmade jewelry, household items and toys, and many, many other products are available month after month. In the meantime, there is an opportunity to have a good and informal conversation and get to know each other – write the organizers.

(Debrecen-Nagytemplomi Református Egyházközség)