This year’s Galiba Children’s Festival in Zoo Debrecen was a milestone in terms of attendance and program offerings

The Galiba Children’s Festival accompanying the Debrecen Flower Carnival was traditionally hosted by the country’s only classic amusement park between August 17 and 20. Over the past decade, Galiba has grown from a one-day program into a regionally attractive multi-day series of events, and this year it awaited young and old alike with 200 exciting and free program elements. A total of more than 17,000 people took part in the event, which thus boasted a higher daily attendance than ever before.

The main theme of this year’s Galiba was time travel, with games evoking different historical and prehistoric eras – traditional productions, the Dínó Show – as well as futuristic programs waiting for the children, in addition to which crafts activities, sports shows, stage productions and no concerts either. For the first time, internationally renowned performers such as the German Stelzen-Art stilt troupe and the Chinese dragon dancer Huaxing Arts Group provided entertainment for families.

The Amusement Park, with extended opening hours, provided an environment suitable for the occasion, and the colorful Baroque carousel was handed over on the opening day.

Next year, the Galiba Children’s Festival will also welcome families who want to relax for several days during the flower carnival week with a frenetic atmosphere.

(Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.)