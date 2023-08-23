The Debrecen Jewish Cultural Days will start tomorrow

Jewish flavors, prayers, and concerts will be available at the II. Debrecen Jewish Street Festival. The last weekend of the summer is worth taking advantage of, as ALL-IN Debrecen will once again focus on the diverse Jewish cultural heritage.

The organizers are preparing music and dance programs, poetry recitals, and educational and local history lectures in Pásti Street. During the day, Jewish cuisine traditions will be presented, with the most authentic dishes and drinks on the menu.

And for those who want to immerse themselves in the culture and religion, there will be a visit to the synagogue and the rabbinical room, film screenings and even a chance to talk to Rabbi Shmuel Faigen.

The program is co-organized by the Debrecen Jewish Community and the Association of Jewish Communities and Organisations in Central and Eastern Europe.

Location: The street in front of the Orthodox Synagogue and the area of the synagogue (4 Pásti u.)

Programmes:

Thursday, 24.08.

16:30 “Berésit – Creation” – opening of an exhibition of works by Hungarian artists

19:00 “On the wings of clouds – concert by Esther & Juan”

An evening with opera singer Eszter Ádám and the Argentine composer and guitarist Juan Pablo Esmok Lew **(ticket information below )

Saturday, 26. 08.

20:30 Jewish music at night-Popular Jewish melodies – Rachel’s Women’s Choir, followed by informal conversation, tasting of kosher drinks and food, accompanied by pleasant music in the synagogue garden

Sunday, 27. 08.

9:30 Jewish Heritage Tour – led by Nóra Erdei (Explore Debrecen) *(ticket information below ) https://www.facebook.com/events/1683629682082774/?active_tab=discussion

11:00 Jewish Quarter guided tour – with Gábor Kreisler, President of the Debrecen Chevra Kadisa

11:30 Lecture on Oppenheimer by film aesthete András Réz

12:30 What makes it kosher? – Pálinka and wine tasting

13:00 Concert of the Körömvirág ensemble – The cock has crowed

14:00 Elektro Lyra concert

15:00 Zoltán Neumark and Balázs Fellegi – “Yiddish around the world” – the most popular Eastern European and overseas songs from the last 100 years

15:30 Twinkling theatre – Ballad of Matyi Kökény

16:30 Zoltán Tordai and his orchestra – Yiddish and klezmer melodies

17:30 Lecture by Zsolt Heller and Tamás Fejér – Jews in the world of cinema

17:30 What makes it kosher? – Pálinka and wine tasting

18:30 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band concert – “Jazz meets klezmer” – a meeting of styles

All Sunday:

Ask the Rabbit – with Rabbi Shmuel Faigen from Debrecen

Guided tours with the exhibiting artists – Berésit-Creation exhibition and Hanna Szenes exhibition

Gastronomic offer, exhibitors:

Jewish Community of Debrecen Kosher Kitchen.

Hamsa Restaurant: Shakshuka, hummus, eggplant cream, Jewish eggs

Kosher wine, pálinka

Food and drink tasting while stocks last!

Participation in the program is free! *

We will make a video and audio recording of the event, you consent to the publication by participating in the program.

Organizers reserve the right to change the program!

*excluded

1500 Ft – “On the wings of clouds – concert by Esther & Juan” can be purchased at the office of the Jewish Community of Debrecen (Bajcsy-Zsilinszky u. 26.) on weekdays between 9:00-15:00

1500 Ft – Jewish Heritage Tour – led by Nóra Erdei (Explore Debrecen), available at the beginning of the tour

More info at the event’s Facebook-page.