Machine tools worth nearly HUF 3 million were stolen

On the morning of July 24, 2023, an announcement was received from a site in Nyíracsád that several high-value machine tools had disappeared. The police conducted a detailed on-site inspection and then began searching for witnesses and collecting data.

Suspicion quickly shifted to two employees. The brothers from Fülöp took on occasional jobs at the site, so they knew the district. They told their two friends and this time they showed up at work at night. They knew exactly where the high-value machines were locked away. They took the padlock off the metal cabinet, then chain saws, angle grinders, and even some fuel.

The police identified all four young men and brought them to the Vámospércs Police Station on August 17, 2023. After their questioning, they were taken into criminal custody and must be held accountable for the well-founded suspicion of having committed the crime of theft. During the searches and on-site interrogations, the prosecutors found and seized all the machines, except for a chainsaw.

(police.hu)