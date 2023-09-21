The asphalting of the intersection of Kishegyesi út and Derék utca in Debrecen has been completed

László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen, Deputy Mayor Diána Széles – as a local government representative of one of the affected areas – and local government representative András Varga reported on the site on September 20, 2023.

The second phase of this year’s large-scale road repairs has been underway in the city for several weeks, said Mayor László Papp. The first phase, which started in May, was completed in the summer months, and the second phase started at the end of August.

From the point of view of traffic, developments have taken place and are taking place at such critical points as the intersection of Kishegyesi út and Derék utca or Segner tér. These works involve considerable responsibility, and the contractors try to complete them as soon as possible. Thus, in the case of Kishegyesi út and Derék utca, the intersection was returned to traffic a few days before the deadline, so the people of Debrecen can use it fully from Wednesday.

The value of the investment here was about HUF 107 million, as not only the area of the junction was directly renovated, but also a section of nearly 150 meters on Kishegyesi út. This intersection is a very important traffic junction for Tócóskert and Tócóvölgy, where a right-turning lane leading from Derék utca to Kishegyesi út was built last year, and the cycle path network was expanded along Kishegyesi út in the direction of the Határ út industrial park, which enables continuous and safe bicycle traffic from the direction of the city center.

László Papp believes that it is clear from all this that this part of the city has been a priority location in terms of transport development in recent years. He said that the development program will continue in the coming months and next year: this year, the city will renovate a section of the service road on István út, a parking lot on István út, and next year another section of Kishegyesi út and the designated section of István út.

The mayor thanked the residents of the district for their patience during the current works and wished everyone an accident-free traffic.

