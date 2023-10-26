Visiting Ban Introduced at the Clinics in Debrecen

Mandatory mask wearing has also been introduced.



From October 26th, Thursday, it is again mandatory to wear a mask in the patient care units of the Nagyerdei and Kenézy Gyula Campuses of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. The introduction of the measure is justified by a high number of those seeking medical treatment with upper respiratory tract symptoms. A visit ban was also introduced in some units. The provisions are valid until withdrawal.

Wearing a mask is not mandatory for patients cared for in the health care facility in the ward where they are placed, for minors under the age of six, and for persons with intellectual or psychosocial disabilities. In addition, for the sake of barrier-free communication, the hearing-impaired patient and the person communicating with him or helping him communicate are exempted from the obligation to wear a mask during the conversation. In addition to the mandatory wearing of masks, in order to protect inpatients and workers, a visit ban was introduced at the Internal Medicine Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Department of the Kenézy Gyula Campus Internal Medicine Clinic “D” building, and the Hematology Department of the Nagyerdei Campus Internal Medicine Clinic “B” building.

The management of the Clinical Center advises that in those units where a visiting ban has not yet been ordered, relatives should only visit patients in justified cases and only if they do not have upper respiratory symptoms. The management of the University of Debrecen and the Clinical Center asks for the cooperation and patience of the patients and their relatives. The above measures are valid until withdrawn.



