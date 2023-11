The lucky ones who managed to catch the Gripen fighter jets in Debrecen had a rare sight.

According to the report of honvedelem.hu, the Adaptive Hussars 2023 exercise could be seen in Debrecen, during which Gripen fighter jets landed at Debrecen airport and then flew on after a short stay.

We can take a closer look at the fighters in the photos below:

Photos: honvedelem.hu