An exhibition of cat pictures opens in Debrecen

Zsuzsa Aradi’s pictures of animals – mainly cats – will be on display in a bouquet from December 1 at the popular cat cafe in Debrecen.

The exhibited paintings – which depict animals in various styles and approaches – are among the artist’s favorite works. The exhibition can be viewed in Macskávézó (Debrecen, Cegléd utca 1.), which is home to ten kittens, where you can enjoy various drinks and cakes in the company of the purring four-legged friends.

At the opening on December 1, starting at 6 p.m., those interested can hear the recitations of poet and performer István B Orosz, as well as the piano playing of teacher and journalist Péter Nádudvari.

You can see a preview of the pictures on the artist’s Facebook page.

