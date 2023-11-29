Jubilee blood donors were awarded in Debrecen

November 27 is the day of Hungarian blood donors, on the occasion of which the Hungarian Red Cross honored a jubilant voluntary blood donor.

In the picture is 62-year-old Tibor Pályi from Hajdúböszörmény, who has been donating blood since he was 18. He hopes to have the 150th time by the time he turns 65.

As is well known, the blood donor voluntarily, without asking for compensation, gives blood anonymously to help an unknown fellow human being and to maintain domestic blood supplies. Blood donation celebrations are an opportunity to call those celebrated with a high number of blood donations out of anonymity.

The blood donation ceremony was held in Debrecen, in the Symphonia Restaurant of the Lion Office Center.

(Debreceni Nap)