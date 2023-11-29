Advent trams will start soon in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

DKV is starting the Advent trams in Debrecen again this year. From December 3, 2023, the first Sunday of Advent, until January 6, 2024, the Epiphany, trams with track numbers 502 and 528 will be dressed in festive decorations on tram lines 1 and 2, respectively.

The decorative lighting of the flights will be switched on at the same time as the city lights on Kossuth Square, after the lighting of the first Advent candle.

The departure times of light trams from Nagyállomás:

On December 3, 2023:

Line 1: 17:26, 18:14, 19:02, 19:50, 20:38, 21:26, 22:20
Line 2: 17:56, 18:56, 19:56, 20:56, 22:00, 23:00

The first announced departure time of the light trams on December 3 may vary slightly depending on the duration of the candle-lighting ceremony.

On Tuesday, December 5, during the Santa Claus team event, the light tram with track number 502 will run according to a unique schedule.

During the teaching period, on working days:

Line 1: 04:36, 05:26, 06:10, 06:58, 07:46, 08:38, 09:34, 10:30, 11:26, 12:22, 13:14, 14 :02, 14:50, 15:40, 16:30, 17:24, 18:34, 19:16, 20:20, 20:52, 21:40, 22:36
Line 2: 04:04, 05:08, 06:06, 07:02, 07:54, 08:58, 09:54, 10:50, 11:46, 12:42, 13:36, 14 :28, 15:30, 16:34, 17:28, 18:18, 19:10, 20:10, 21:10, 22:14

During school breaks and working days:

Line 1: 04:50, 05:38, 07:04, 08:00, 08:48, 10:24, 11:12, 12:00, 12:48, 13:44, 14:40, 16 :32, 17:34, 18:14, 18:54, 19:40, 21:16, 22:06, 22:50
Line 2: 03:24, 04:28, 05:20, 06:12, 07:00, 07:56, 08:52, 09:48, 10:44, 11:40, 12:36, 13 :32, 14:28, 15:24, 16:20, 17:18, 18:28, 19:22, 20:22, 21:22, 22:30

On holidays and public holidays:

Line 1: 04:36, 05:26, 06:14, 07:02, 07:50, 08:38, 09:26, 10:14, 11:02, 11:50, 12:38, 13 :26, 14:14, 15:02, 15:50, 16:38, 17:26, 18:14, 19:02, 19:50, 20:38, 21:26, 22:20
Line 2: 04:48, 05:44, 06:44, 07:44, 08:44, 09:44, 10:44, 11:44, 12:44, 13:44, 14:44, 15 :44, 16:44, 17:44, 18:44, 19:44, 20:44, 21:44, 22:44

