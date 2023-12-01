Christmas movie night with Aliens

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Christmas movie night with Aliens

The organizers invite those interested to a free film on Thursday, December 21 at 17:00.

Linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) leads an elite team of investigators when gigantic spaceships touch down in 12 locations around the world (Arrival 2016).

You can watch it at the Apolló Cinema and then join the organizers for a discussion in English. What does this have to do with Christmas? Why do we long to meet an intelligence beyond ourselves? What can we learn about peace on earth? Dr. Douglas McClintic an American living and working in Debrecen will lead the discussion.

Tickets are free but you must register here.

Facebook event.

