A student from the University of Debrecen won the international financial investment competition

Ádám Lengyel, a student majoring in finance and accounting at the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen, won the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Workspace Portfolio Management competition, the university’s press center told MTI on Thursday, noting that 16 countries participated in the prestigious economic competition more than two hundred future professionals started.

According to the announcement, Refinitive Workspace for Students is a platform where students can simulate investments with real stock market data. 46 institutions, including students from the University of Debrecen, competed in the competition announced for the universities of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as the Middle East and Africa (CEEMA).

The head of the university’s finance department, Patrícia Becsky-Nagy, named five students, of whom Ádám Lengyel made it to the finals, where he managed to achieve the highest score, thus winning the competition, they wrote.

According to the press release of the Hungarian Economic Association, the winner of the competition announced by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in Debrecen is the chairman of the Hungarian Economic Association’s youth committee.

Miklós Gábor Nagy said that in the first round, the contestants had to simulate the management of their portfolios by following real stock market changes.

The 20 students who achieved the best results at the international level presented in the semi-finals in front of the leaders of LSEG. In the final, the top 10 students presented their investment strategy to a professional jury of internationally recognized investors.

With his victory, Ádám Lengyel was allowed to participate in the portfolio management training course of the London Stock Exchange – indicated by the head of the secretariat.

(MTI)

Main picture: unideb.hu