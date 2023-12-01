A nationally unique retina surgery operating room was handed over at the Ophthalmology Clinic in Debrecen

In the new operating room at the Eye Clinic of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, retinal surgery operations can be performed more safely and in a shorter time using high-tech equipment. The new operating room was ceremonially handed over on Thursday.



At the Eye Clinic, thanks to the new operating theater and the use of the most modern equipment, patients can be treated with great precision and a greater chance of recovery. This modernization provides an opportunity for further development of scientific and educational work, and for the creation of collaborations at the domestic and international level. However, the most important mission is that the patient recovers and leaves the institution satisfied

– highlighted György Kossa, chairman of the board of trustees of the Count Tisza István Debrecen University Foundation, in his welcome speech.

László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, called the design of the operating room a development of great importance.

In Debrecen’s city strategy until 2030, we also identified healthcare as a focus area. To achieve the goals, a strong alliance was formed between the city and the University of Debrecen. Thanks to this cooperation, health care in Debrecen works stably and well, and we have enough room to carry out further developments

– emphasized mayor László Papp.

The Eye Clinic is the national center for neoplastic eye diseases, where several new procedures have been introduced in recent years. In 2021, a retinal transplant (autologous neurosensory series) was performed here for the first time in Hungary due to a non-closing macular hole. The equipment park was also continuously modernized. Since 2021, the institution has used, for example, one of the best ophthalmic operating microscopes in the world, with optical coherence tomography (OCT) recording during surgery and a 3D option, which enables a safer intervention.

The device will be used in the new vitreoretinal operating room in the future, where three of the world’s most modern PhacoVitrectomes are also available.

The management of the University of Debrecen and the Clinical Center has continuously supported us to develop over the past four years – since I have led the clinic. A milestone in this process is the creation of the retina surgery operating room, the heart of which is the high-tech operating microscope, which can precisely show the layers of the retina, so the doctor can see much better, much more, in much more detail during surgery. Thanks to this, we are more likely to restore the sight of patients. In the operating room, we will perform retina and cataract operations

– said Mariann Fodor, director of the Eye Clinic.

This ophthalmic operating microscope system is used in Hungary only at the Eye Clinic of the University of Debrecen.

Before the handover of the operating room, a celebratory scientific session was organized at the Eye Clinic, on the occasion that 50 years ago, Professor Béla Alberth, former director of the clinic, performed the first vitrectomy in Hungary. At the event, the specialists reviewed the professional development of the past years.

(unideb.hu)