The downtown of Debrecen will soon be covered in festive lights – here is the program for the weekend

In addition to the lights of the Christmas market, visitors can be impressed by other beauties this weekend, at the first Advent candle lighting, informed the Főnix Rendezvényszégeró Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft. After the festive parade, show and speeches, the decorative lights of Debrecen will be switched on at the same time, at a specific moment.

During the Christmas market, almost 100 live pines surround the Hütte and the Adventi Kucko, they color the town for the holidays and show the way among the market-goers.

But what other programs can you expect this weekend? It is almost a tradition that on the opening weekend of Advent, you can march in the Christmas market together with the musicians of the Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band. Everyone can envy the energy of the band, which has been performing for 38 years, with which they still play today. On December 2, at 4 p.m., the band will accompany the audience, together with the dancers of LESZ Dance, among the decorated wooden houses, while they play great music.

During the fair, it is also worth thinking about those who do not have the opportunity to celebrate, so in order to help families in need, in cooperation with the Debrecen Charitable Board, a huge collection box has been set up next to the Adventi Kuckó, in which generous donations are mostly expected in the form of durable food.

The Apollo Cinema afternoon promises to be a really exciting family program with the movie Desire on the screen. Then, those who are interested can slide into the skating rink of the BMW Group Gyár Debrecen and have a great time at DJ Pégé’s ice disco on December 2 from 8:30 p.m.

On December 3rd, the lighting of the first candle will be led from 16:45 by a procession of singing traditional art groups from the Old Town Hall to the Great Reformed Church of Debrecen. After the festive square play presented in front of the Great Church and the festive speeches, the city is covered in Christmas lights.

There are plenty of surprises waiting for the little ones this weekend as well: Santa Claus accepts their wishes in the Adventi Kucko, they can meet fairy-tale characters at the fair, and then they can ride the fairytale-like baroque carousel and light rail. Nearly 600 people tried out the two amusement park games already on the first weekend, so it’s worth arriving on time to the Dósa Palatine Square.

Coming across more than 100 beautifully decorated stalls of the Advent in Debrecen full of eye- and mouth-pleasing food, even a walk can be a real relaxation for visitors during the winter days.

DECEMBER 1

Advent Nook

10:00-12:00 Kindergarteners decorate a pine tree

Kossuth Square

17:15-17:45 György Reschofsky – Glass Ball show

Apollo cinema

17:00 Advent film afternoons

Bényi Gallery

18:00 Art Selection – Advent exhibition and fair opening

DECEMBER 2

Advent fair

16:00-17:00 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band

15:45-17:45 DuoTrio Street Theater

17:00-18:00 Fairytale characters at the fair

Advent Nook

Opening hours: 10:00-21:00

16:00-16:10 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band

16.00-16:10 THERE WILL BE DANCE Dance and Sports Association

16:00-18:00 Meeting with Santa Claus

18:30-18:45 Red Stars Dance Crew

Kossuth Square

16:10-16:30 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band

16:10-16:30 THERE WILL BE DANCE Dance and Sports Association

16:45-17:00 Dance Universe Dance Sports Association

17:15-17:45 DuoTrio Street Theater

18:00-18:25 Crimson Snails Fire Juggling Team

Dósa nádor square

16:30-16:50 DuoTrio Street Theater

16:45-17:00 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band

16:45-17:00 THERE WILL BE DANCE Dance and Sports Association

Ice rink

20:30-22:00 Santa’s ice disco