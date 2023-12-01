The downtown of Debrecen will soon be covered in festive lights – here is the program for the weekend

In addition to the lights of the Christmas market, visitors can be impressed by other beauties this weekend, at the first Advent candle lighting, informed the Főnix Rendezvényszégeró Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft. After the festive parade, show and speeches, the decorative lights of Debrecen will be switched on at the same time, at a specific moment.
During the Christmas market, almost 100 live pines surround the Hütte and the Adventi Kucko, they color the town for the holidays and show the way among the market-goers.
But what other programs can you expect this weekend? It is almost a tradition that on the opening weekend of Advent, you can march in the Christmas market together with the musicians of the Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band. Everyone can envy the energy of the band, which has been performing for 38 years, with which they still play today. On December 2, at 4 p.m., the band will accompany the audience, together with the dancers of LESZ Dance, among the decorated wooden houses, while they play great music.
During the fair, it is also worth thinking about those who do not have the opportunity to celebrate, so in order to help families in need, in cooperation with the Debrecen Charitable Board, a huge collection box has been set up next to the Adventi Kuckó, in which generous donations are mostly expected in the form of durable food.
The Apollo Cinema afternoon promises to be a really exciting family program with the movie Desire on the screen. Then, those who are interested can slide into the skating rink of the BMW Group Gyár Debrecen and have a great time at DJ Pégé’s ice disco on December 2 from 8:30 p.m.
On December 3rd, the lighting of the first candle will be led from 16:45 by a procession of singing traditional art groups from the Old Town Hall to the Great Reformed Church of Debrecen. After the festive square play presented in front of the Great Church and the festive speeches, the city is covered in Christmas lights.
There are plenty of surprises waiting for the little ones this weekend as well: Santa Claus accepts their wishes in the Adventi Kucko, they can meet fairy-tale characters at the fair, and then they can ride the fairytale-like baroque carousel and light rail. Nearly 600 people tried out the two amusement park games already on the first weekend, so it’s worth arriving on time to the Dósa Palatine Square.
Coming across more than 100 beautifully decorated stalls of the Advent in Debrecen full of eye- and mouth-pleasing food, even a walk can be a real relaxation for visitors during the winter days.
DECEMBER 1
Advent Nook
10:00-12:00 Kindergarteners decorate a pine tree
Kossuth Square
17:15-17:45 György Reschofsky – Glass Ball show
Apollo cinema
17:00 Advent film afternoons
Bényi Gallery
18:00 Art Selection – Advent exhibition and fair opening
DECEMBER 2
Advent fair
16:00-17:00 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band
15:45-17:45 DuoTrio Street Theater
17:00-18:00 Fairytale characters at the fair
Advent Nook
Opening hours: 10:00-21:00
16:00-16:10 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band
16.00-16:10 THERE WILL BE DANCE Dance and Sports Association
16:00-18:00 Meeting with Santa Claus
18:30-18:45 Red Stars Dance Crew
Kossuth Square
16:10-16:30 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band
16:10-16:30 THERE WILL BE DANCE Dance and Sports Association
16:45-17:00 Dance Universe Dance Sports Association
17:15-17:45 DuoTrio Street Theater
18:00-18:25 Crimson Snails Fire Juggling Team
Dósa nádor square
16:30-16:50 DuoTrio Street Theater
16:45-17:00 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band
16:45-17:00 THERE WILL BE DANCE Dance and Sports Association
Ice rink
20:30-22:00 Santa’s ice disco