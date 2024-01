On Monday, January 01st, 2024, buses, trolleybuses and trams will run according to a public holiday schedule.

Auchan customer flights, bus number 13 departing from Segner square at 16:51 and 18:51, and Pallag at 17:15 and 19:15, as well as dormitory express routes marked 52E, do not run today.

debreceninap.hu