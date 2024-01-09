The miracle of Debrecen is Zeusz, the cycling cat – video

László Pócsi’s cat, little Zeusz, is already a real sight in Debrecen, exploring the big city sitting or lying on his owner’s shoulder, and sometimes walking. They often ride bikes together and even enter the public domain, writes 168.hu.

“I used to have a cat with whom I really regretted not being able to spend enough time, so I decided that this cat would come with me everywhere if I could take Zeusz with me. Then Zeusz somehow stayed here on my shoulder”

– said Pócsi in Mokka on Wednesday, the fact that Zeusz looks at the world from above as a “demigod” played an important role in the naming.

Picture: illustration.

Video: tenyek.hu