“Red code” due to cold weather comes into in Hungary

Due to the cold weather, the so-called “red code” will be implemented from 8 p.m. on Monday, which means that all social institutions must accept the homeless or people in trouble.

Attila Fülöp announced: that the measure will probably be in effect until 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The state secretary highlighted: that during the code red period, any social institution – regardless of the operator and the range of services – is obliged to take in people in trouble.

He said that the meteorological service has forecast temperatures around minus 10 degrees Celsius in some places for the coming nights, and it can be life-threatening if someone is out on the street for a long time.

Attila Fülöp said that there are places available for homeless service providers, currently, the utilization rate of the Budapest service providers is 76 percent, and that of the national network is 80 percent.

The Secretary of State asks everyone who sees a person in trouble to notify the dispatch service of the homeless services. The phone numbers can be found on government websites, he added.

(MTI)